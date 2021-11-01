Police Believe Rene Latimore's Killer Knew Her

The last sighting of Rene Latimore at a Sarina supamarket, Saturday Aug 7, 8:30am

Police believe the person who killed Mackay woman Rene Latimore, knew her.

Rene Latimore’s body was found restrained on an Ilbilbie property south of Mackay on August 29 having last been seen alive on August 7.

Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said Police believe the young mother was murdered on the evening of August 9 or in the early morning of August 10.

Police say there were no signs of disturbances on the property and the killer was able to access different areas on the farm without raising any alarm.

“We strongly believe Rene knew her killer, and that the persons were close to her,” Inspector Armitt said.

The person appeared to have good knowledge about the equipment on the property which was likely used in the process of disposing of Ms Latimore’s body.

“We have strong suspicions on persons of interest,” Inspector Armitt said.

Whilst the cause of death is yet to be released, Inspector Armitt said Latimore suffered injuries and it’s believed she was assaulted.

Now, pictured below, a grainy photo of a four-wheel drive leaving the Ilbilbie property the night Rene Latimore was murdered, could be critical to the investigation.

Detectives have released the image of the vehicle travelling on Schirmers Rd Koumala in the hope the public can identify it. Picture: Queensland Police Service

The vehicle is driving on Schirmers Rd in Koumala. It shows splashes of light appearing to be the headlights and tail lights of the four-wheel drive. The vehicle appears to be driving past a star-picket fence lined with overgrown grass.

Police are appealing to the public to help identify the vehicle or its possible occupants.

“To have someone entering that property on the night that we believe she was murdered, it’s significant. We strongly wish to speak to them, or any persons who saw that vehicle on the night to come forward,” Inspector Armitt said.

The day after Ms Latimore’s body was found, on August 30, police declared the case a homicide investigation, with their search circulating on the Ilbilbie property and the home, which is owned by the Latimore family.

Murder victim, Rene Latimore.

Police tracked the woman’s last known movements, finding CCTV of her last confirmed sighting at a Sarina supermarket about 8:30 am on Saturday, August 7.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or Rene Latimore’s disappearances can phone Policelink on 131 444 do so anonymously via Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

