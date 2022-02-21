Police Arrest One Of Australia's Most Wanted Fugitives

One of Australia's most wanted criminals is behind bars, ending a decade-long run.

Fugitive Graham Potter was caught in Ravenshoe, Far North Queensland after failing to appear in Victorian court on conspiracy to murder.

Potter has evaded police forces since February 2010, he was accused of involvement to murder a man relating to an event involving underworld figure Mick Gatto.

Hee was also wanted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner, Mick Frewen said an application to extradite the criminal to Victoria is being processed.

"It certainly puts to an end a long and protracted hunt for a very high-end fugitive that is wanted for very, very serious criminal charges," he said.

Potter served 15 years in prison for murder in 1981.

The 64-year-old man will front Mareeba Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

