Police Arrest Man Over Suspicious Death In North West

Tasmania Police have arrested a man over the suspected murder of a 59-year-old, after a body was found at a property in the state's northwest.

The 25-year-old Devonport man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, charges are yet to be laid by detectives.

"Multiple police resources, including members of the Special Operations Group, attended a property at East Devonport a short time ago and took a man into custody in relation to the suspicious death at Sprent," a police spokesperson said.

The man's body was discovered on Sunday by firefighters who were called to a property in Sprent, the volunteer crews were responding to a car on fire in the area.

Police have identified the death as suspicious, saying the man suffered significant head injuries.

Detective Inspector Steve Jones said guns were stolen from the victi,'s caravan.

Police urge anyone with CCTV in the Sprent area to come forward to assist the investigation.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.