Police Arrest Man Over Bridgewater House Fire

A man has been arrested in relation to a house fire which was deliberately lit at Bridgewater on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and fire fighters were called out to a house fire at a home on Douglas Drive at around 7PM on Wednesday evening.

Fire fighters arrived to find the entire home already entirely engulfed in flames.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Neighbours were alerted to the fire after noticing clouds of smoke billowing from the home.

The fire has since been contained by fire crews and investigators are on the scene wearing hazmat suits.

According to police, the fire was deliberately lit and is now being treated as arson.

“A 46-year-old man, suspected of being responsible for the incident was located immediately upon Police arrival and was taken into custody,” a police spokesperson said.

“Early assessments of the structure made by Tas Fire Services indicate the unit fire was deliberate and estimate the value of damage caused to total between $150,000 to $200,000.”

A man is now facing multiple charges in relation to the incident including arson, assault police and resist police.

Police are still investigating the fire and asking anyone with information pertaining to the fire to contact them on 131 444 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.