Police Arrest Man Involved In Hungry Jack's Robbery

A man in his 30's has been arrested by police after a robbery at Hungry Jack's at Morphett Vale.

Armed with a knife, he entered the restaurant on the corner of Pimpala Road and Booth Avenue, threatening staff just after 9 before leaving with stolen cash.

A customer wrote down the registration number and police were able to trace it to an address at Old Reynella where they found the 33 year old.

"Witnesses were able to get a registration number for the getaway car to pass on to attending patrols," police said.

"Police attended the registered owner's address at Old Reynella and intercepted the suspect vehicle as it pulled into the driveway."

