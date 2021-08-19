Police Are Searching Melbourne Creek For Body Of Missing Adelaide Man

Victorian Police are searching Melbourne's Jackson Creek in Diggers Rest for the body of an Adelaide man who vanished after arriving in Melbourne for a concreting job.

A task force has been set up to locate the body of Kerry Giakoumis with police now treating his disappearance as a suspected murder.

The twenty-nine-year-old was due to return home to Melbourne on Wednesday, June 10, but never did.

He was last seen at the Hells Angels clubhouse on Lipton Drive, Thomastown during the early hours on June 10. Police believe it's likely some kind of dispute may have taken place during this time that may be connected to members or associates of the Hells Angels OMCG.

Detectives are very keen to speak to anyone who was at the clubhouse on the night of Kerry's disappearance or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Jackson's Creek area at the time Kerry went missing. His body is yet to be found.

Anyone with information about Kerry’s disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

