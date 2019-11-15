Police Are Searching For Missing Man Ian Reed

Victoria Police are reaching out to the public for assistance with locating missing man Ian Reed.

Last seen in Jensen Court, Benalla on November 11th, Mr Reed is being described as 175cm tall and is likely to be wearing sunglasses.

Given the period of time in which Mr Reed has been missing, his family are growing more concerned and are pleading with the public to report any possible sightings.

To assist in the recovery of Mr Reeds whereabouts, Investigators have released two photos of Mr Reed in the hopes someone may recognise him.

If you believe you may have information regarding the disappearance of Ian Reed, please make sure to contact Benalla Police Station on 5760 0200.

