Police Are Appealing For Information Following A Hit And Run In Benalla

Police are reaching out to Benalla locals for information following a hit and run this morning.

A 72 year-old Benalla man was riding his bike east along Kilfeera Road at 7.45AM when he was struck by a car.

Police believe the car was travelling east along Kilfeera Road just east of the Hume Highway overpass, hitting the cyclist and then fleeing from the scene.

Fortunately help was not far away, with medical teams arriving shortly after and air-lifting the cyclist to hospital with ice threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a silver Ford Falcon with panel damage to the left passenger side of the vehicle, for assistance with their investigation.

If you are privy to any information pertaining to the incident, or have dash cam footage of the vehicle before, during or after the incident, Police urge you to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report.

In case you missed the show, tune into the podcast below...