Police Appealing For Information After A Corowa Ram Raid

Police are appealing for information after a ram raid in Corowa.

A vehicle smashed through the front doors of a Sangar Street business 5.30pm Wednesday 26th and 6am Thursday 27th.

The vehicle drove through the front doors, leaving the store extensively damaged. However, nothing appeared to be stolen.

Police believe a stolen blue Audi may have been used after finding an altered Victorian number plate. It's believed those responsible fled to Echuca in the car. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information id urged to call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

