Local police have put a call out to the public as they look for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jordan was last seen in Wodonga on Sunday, he was seen wearing blue pants, a dark blue Nike jumper, a black raiders cap, and white Nike sneakers.

Police appeal for public's help to find missing teen

It’s believed Jordan is still in the Albury/Wodonga area, or he has made his way to Deniliquin.

Police are asking anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts to contact the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2601.

