Police appeal for public's help to find missing teen

Local police have put a call out to the public as they look for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jordan was last seen in Wodonga on Sunday, he was seen wearing blue pants, a dark blue Nike jumper, a black raiders cap, and white Nike sneakers.

It’s believed Jordan is still in the Albury/Wodonga area, or he has made his way to Deniliquin.

Police are asking anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts to contact the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2601.

Hit News Team

31 August 2021

