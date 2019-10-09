Police Appeal For Help To Locate Missing Girl Last Seen In Sydney’s Chester Hill

UPDATE:

A teenage girl missing from Chester Hill has been found.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen leaving a home on Meakin Crescent, Chester Hill, about 8.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 October 2019).

Before 9am today (Thursday 10 October 2019), the teenage girl was found safe and well.

Earlier:

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from Sydney’s south-west.

Calais Jones, aged 13, was last seen leaving a home on Meakin Crescent, Chester Hill, at about 8:30pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 October 2019).

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command were notified and a search for the girl’s whereabouts commenced.

Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due her age.

Calais is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a fair complexion and slim build, about 160cm to 165cm tall with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black ‘Harry Potter’ jumper, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Calais or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Bankstown Police Station on 9783 2199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

