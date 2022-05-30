Polar Blast Lashes Australia’s South And East Coast With Damaging Winds, Rain, Hail And Snow

Winter has come early with a polar blast smashing the country's south and east coast.

Residents in southeast South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, eastern Queensland, and eastern New South Wale have been warned to brace for freezing temperatures, showers, snow and icy winds with temperatures expected to plummet, to as low as one degree by Thursday.

“Temperatures will drop significantly in the wake of the front, with below average temperatures expected for the next week,” the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

“Maximum temperatures will plunge to be 3-6 C below average (for May) as far inland as southern Qld and southern NT, still remain below average for the rest of the week.

“Forecast strong winds will make conditions feel much colder during the day,” the bureau said.

Hitting the east coast late Monday and into Tuesday morning, very strong winds are expected with a severe damage forecast for the New South Wales and southeast Queensland coasts.

“Given the length of time since the last wind event, there may be some damage to property and weakened trees, and flash flooding due to blocked drains,” the BOM warned.

The gusty winds and icy temperatures are set to peak on Tuesday before easing late on Wednesday.

“Much of southern and eastern Australia will be impacted by a strong cold front and low-pressure system from Sunday and into next week”

“Residents of southeast SA, Vic, Tas and eastern NSW to feel the brunt of the weather systems with below-average temperatures, showers, low-level snow and brisk winds,” a release from BOM read.

A severe weather warning has been issued for large parts of South Australia, Victoria, the ACT, NSW and the south east coast of Western Australia, from Esperance to Eucia along the border.

