Poh Ling Yeow Hangs Up On Hughesy, Ed And Erin!

We wish we could say we were shocked when MasterChef extraordinaire Poh Ling Yeow got sent packing on last night’s episode of I’m A Celeb, but honestly, it fits her track-record.

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride, the veteran of Australian reality TV had the audacity to hang up on us when we asked her to explain a crude comment she made about another campmate!

Was she in the right? Catch the chat to find out:

