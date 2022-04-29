PNG Villagers Threaten To Ban Australians From Walking The Kokoda Trail

Papua New Guinea may begin barring Australians from walking the historic Kokoda Trail, following reports of exploitations by tourism operators.

On the 80th anniversary the World War II campaign, PNG residents blocked tour companies from visiting the track over concerns of illegal practices being undertaken.

The track - one of Australia most significant military operations - has been blocked by local villagers who say they aren't receiving entitled payments from officials, according to The Australian.

The villagers formed a blockade mid-April with barriers made from branches and leaves, aiming to draw attention to the issues at hand.

Landowners say there has been a failure to commit to tax responsibilities, mistreating the natural land they live on.

While they are demanding payments made, the PNG government are meeting with the traditional custodians to outline a solution.

Custodian Kila Sibolo, who led the blockade, said tour operators have been "coming in as our colonial masters".

"They have no regard for our laws so we have to remind them that we have laws that need to be complied with," he said.

Fellow custodian Norris Selu, said it raises and issue of history and sovereignty, by "taking advantage of our resources".

Selu criticised the Australian government for being complacent and allowing the Solomon Islands-China security deal to go ahead.

"With our wartime history, we don’t want to go down that path, but if you guys leave us no alternative, if there is no respect for us and no working at a mutual understanding, that might be the path we would take," he said.

"Solomons has done the first move and PNG could follow them.

98-year-old Kokoda veteran Reginald Chard, was heartbroken hearing about the villages plight.

"It’s a beautiful place when you look at it, but it’s a terrible place when you have to live in it or fight in it," he said.

