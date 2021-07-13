Plot Twist, MAFS Star Liam Cooper Goes Insta Official With Another Groom!

While it looks like one of our favourite MAFS couples just broke up, it looks like another one just started up!

Married At First Sight Australia's Liam Cooper has gone Instagram official with his new partner, Samuel Levi, a contestant from the New Zealand season of MAFS!

The pair both took to their Instagram accounts to confirm their new relationship, and honestly, they couldn't look any better together.

Liam captioned his photo saying, "Life works in mysterious ways and this guy came into my life when I least expected it."

"I met this guy early this year after the experiment. We hit it off and we remained friends until recently."

He continued to say how Samuel has shown him what real love and support looks like in a relationship plus so much more!

Liam concluded the post by saying, "I am scared, I am nervous but most of all I am happy."

AWWWWWW, OUR HEARTS!

We are so happy for this new couple and happy that the experiment worked out in the least likely way for these grooms!

