Plot Twist, MAFS Bad Boy Micky Just Spent The Weekend With His Ex Stacey & Her Kids

Well, well, well what do we have here? It looks like Married At First Sight's love matching does work after all!

Naughty boy Micky Goonan has posted a picture from his weekend shenanigans and little did we know, it looks like he spent it with his ex-wife, Stacey Hampton!

The pair look VERY cosy next to each other in this selfie together, mind you, there are other people who are in it.

In the comments, we can see fellow MAFS contestant Ivan Sarakula hint that they are officially back together...

And Mickey doesn't deny it either!

Cryptic reply, we know. But still, it is not a denial!

We'd also like to be the first to officially confirm that after a brief social media deep dive, Mickey and old mate KC, who he originally hooked up and left Stacey for on the show, now no longer follow each other on Instagram! Ouch.

But, it looks like Mumma Bear Stacey and Mickey now do? We smell a fresh couple in our mitts.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

That is all (for now.)

