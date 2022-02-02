PLOT TWIST: Could Sam Frost Be Returning To 'Home And Away'?!

Just a month after publicly departing the hit Australian soap, a Home and Away star has revealed Sam Frost could be returning to the long-running series.

In a recent interview, Lynne McGranger (known to fans as Irene Roberts) revealed Frost has seemingly changed her stance on the jab, alleging the star had been fully vaccinated and may have gone as far as getting a booster shot.

Lynne went on to say Frost’s reasons for leaving the show were misinterpreted, suggesting she wanted to be closer to her family in Melbourne, and wasn’t vehemently opposed to Channel 7’s vaccination requirement, as originally thought.

"She needed to be with her family, but the door is definitely open for her to come back... the producers, being clever and smart and certainly compassionate, said 'You go and do what you need to do Sam, the door is open for you to come back and we'd love you to come back'" - Lynne McGranger

Sam, who played nurse Jasmine for four years, initially announced she was taking a break from the beaches of Summer Bay last November, before confirming she wasn’t intending on returning, less than a month later.

In December, Sam announced the release of her book, Believe, in which she openly discusses her experience with mental health.

While she hasn’t addressed the claims about her vaccination status or her return to the role, we'd be keen to see her back on our screens!

