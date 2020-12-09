Plot Twist, A True Blood Reboot Is Already Underway With *Checks Notes* An Entire New Cast

Just when you thought it was all over red rover, we hear that the vampires are coming out out their coffins one more time!

Just six years after the final True Blood season aired, HBO reveals there are plans in motion for a reboot!

According to Variety, none of the original cast is set to return (well, as far as we know).

All we know is that Robert Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Supergirl and Glee) and Jami O’Brien (Fear The Walking Dead) are writing and executive producing the reboot, alongside the original creator (and genius) Alan Ball, who will also work as an executive producer!

SCREAMING.

So, if this reboot is anything like the original series, we would like to think that it'll be filled with deliciously scary vamps who are trying not to eat us hoomans in the process.

Unfortunately, we have no word on when or where you can get your mitts on this new series but all we can say is stay tuned!

