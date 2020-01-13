Please Enjoy A Doped Up Amy Schumer Being Hilarious After A Medical Procedure

Amy Schumer has been very vocal this week about her IVF journey, sharing the physical and emotional pain the egg-freezing process has had on her.

Never failing to have a laugh though, the comedian has this morning shared footage of herself coming down off anaesthesia during her egg retrieval procedure.

Take a look:

“Let me be your life coach. 🥚” she captioned this one:

SO GOOD!

Just to make things even better… Amy was also caught behind a garbage truck on her way to her appointment:

In May last year, Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child, Gene. Now, the I Feel Pretty star is undergoing the egg freezing process in an attempt to have another baby.

Sharing that she is feeling “run down and emotional” Amy posted a photo of her bruised abdomen and even added her phone number to her Instagram bio for a way for people to share their experiences with her and give advice.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she wrote.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️”

