Plans For $30 Million Townsville Police Precinct Announced

Plans for a “state-of-the-art” $30 million-dollar police precinct in place of the 1300SMILES stadium have been revealed.

The stadium will be knocked down to make way for a massive police precinct which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says will enhance the city’s ability to fight crime.

"This will be a huge added piece of infrastructure into the Townsville community," she said.

"The hub will support up to 120 officers in the first stage."

The entire project is set to cost $30 million and will begin after the Willows Sports Complex in Kirwan is demolished.

The stadium is set to be demolished midyear with the police precinct development expected to begin in 2023.

The stadium, which was constructed in 1994, was once home to the North Queensland Cowboys before they moved to Townsville’s brand new $290 million stadium located in the CBD which was developed in 2020.

The Kirwan location has since been set up as a drive-through Covid testing location.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she expects the project to be complete by 2024 and will be up and running by 2025.

"But I'm quite sure if we can speed that up, we definitely will," she said.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the long awaited police precinct will give the police force a greater operation capacity.

"It's geographically perfectly positioned — so close to future growth, to the arterial roads, to the corridors that we need to get to," she said.

"Kirwan Station is getting larger, we're outgrowing it," she said.

