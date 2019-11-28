Plan Your Next Trip Because A Legit Tequila Train Exists In Mexico

Calling all tequila lovers - we've found your next holiday destination!

The Jose Cuervo Express is a tourist train based out of the Mexican city of Guadalajara. The train takes you on a journey to the town of Tequila, with a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery and plenty of tastings included in the experience.

There are different levels of wagons available, with some featuring bars and private tables for the full experience!

You'll learn so much about tequila - including how to drink it.

Check out the official website for more info!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Concert In The Clouds - Every Sunday In December!

Find out more about Concert In The Clouds HERE.