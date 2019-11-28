Plan Your Next Trip Because A Legit Tequila Train Exists In Mexico

Yesss

Article heading image for Plan Your Next Trip Because A Legit Tequila Train Exists In Mexico

Calling all tequila lovers - we've found your next holiday destination!

The Jose Cuervo Express is a tourist train based out of the Mexican city of Guadalajara. The train takes you on a journey to the town of Tequila, with a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery and plenty of tastings included in the experience. 

There are different levels of wagons available, with some featuring bars and private tables for the full experience!

You'll learn so much about tequila - including how to drink it. 

Check out the official website for more info

Entertainment News Team

6 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

mexico
tequila
