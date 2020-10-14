Plan Ahead, Here's How Your Santa Pics Will Change This Year

Sitting on Santa's lap is pretty much a rite of passage for many Aussie families (pets included) but the question on everyone's minds is, how will it work this year?

Well, if you want to get your Christmas wish list to the big man himself, Westfield has announced that their Santa Claus pictures will go ahead with his annual appearance across Australia and New Zealand Westfield Living Centres but just in a slightly different way!

Families will be seated at a safe distance from Santa, with the traditional portrait image being replaced with a landscape shot, which better allows for physical distancing and honestly, during peak summer, who actually enjoyed getting that close to a hot and sweaty Santa? We're counting this as a win for us.

There will also be increased hygiene and safety measures in place to ensure everyone's wellbeing cause you know, we can't risk Santa to be in iso during the festive season, can we?

And if you wanted to make your magical pic a little more special, Santa lovers are encouraged to BYO their own festive props, toys or whatever they want to add their own final touches to their 2020 Christmas memory.

Santa will be checking into Aus from 7 November around Australia and from 15 November in South Australia cause you know, just border control stuff.

So, it is encouraged you book ahead here, as there are very limited walk-in spots.

The best part?

All children who visit Santa also receive a reindeer headband to take home but if you're anything like us and want one for yourself we're sure little cookies & milk bribery might go along way!

So Christmas isn't cancelled this year! It'll just be a little different.

