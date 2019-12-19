You Can Now Devour Delicious Wood Fired Pizza On Aldinga Beach At This Summer Pop Up
Best of both worlds!
Pizzateca
Does it GET any better? Get straight out of the surf and get yourself one of these delicious 'Oztalia' wood-fired pizzas!
One of Adelaide's favourite pizza joints, Pizzateca has just opened a pop-up store right on Aldinga Beach.
You can choose from three red-sauce pizzas: a vegan one with basil, oregano and garlic; another with Parmigiano, mozzarella and basil; and a spicy number with salami, chilli and mozzarella. Or there’s a sugo-free option with mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella and garlic. For dessert, you can get your hands on a cooling granita.
Ah, summer vibes. Pizza x Beach, let us know if you can think of a better combo, we'll wait.
