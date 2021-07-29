Pizza Delivery Boy Lands Unexpected Punch To The Face

Police are on the hunt for a man in his 20s, after a Pizza Riviera delivery driver was assaulted overnight.

Officers were called to the pizza shop on Fullman road in Heatley around 7:30pm on Wednesday July 28, after a 25 year old worker was punched in the face.

Security Ramping Up At Pizza Riviera:

An initial report suggested the robber also stole a sum of cash before fleeing the scene.

According to the Bulletin, Pizza Riviera Owner Frank Guglielmino said the driver was very shaken but luckily didn't suffer any injuries.

Guglielmino is now taking extra precautions to protect his staff.

With the robber still on the run, charges are yet to be made.

