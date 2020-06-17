Pixar Released A Short Animation About A Stray Kitten Befriending An Abused Dog & Now Our Hearts Hurt

Okay, so we may have just found the CUTEST and most heart-wrenching short film ever made and it's aimed directly at those of us with an affinity for pets.

The short film Kitbull comes from professional tearjerkers Pixar and tells the story of how a stray kitten and an abused dog become best friends.

If you're not already feeling those eyes well-up, we will surely get you with this next part...

The film starts with an adorable stray kitten heading back to its cardboard box in a dilapidated back yard, with a stolen fish. Not long after, an adorable white Pit Bull is brought home and he becomes immediately enamoured with the nervous kitten.

Director Rosana Sullivan says the story follows an "...unlikely connection that sparks between two creatures" under difficult circumstances and "...together, they experience friendship for the first time."

Weeping yet? If not, you should probably go get your tear ducts checked.

The beautiful short film does contain a few confronting scenes, but relays an extremely powerful message about animal abuse and addresses the aggressive and ferocious stereotype of Pit Bulls.

Whether you're a cat person or a dog person, this short film will 100% fill your heart with compassion and love for all animals and will undoubtedly see you cuddling and kissing your pets, against their will for the foreseeable future.

Check out the adorable short film below, we truly hope you enjoy this emotional rollercoaster... P.S please go home and hug your pets for us.

