Aca-scuse me? The news is true! Pitch Perfect 3 is coming to Netflix so start warming up your vocal cords and preparing your choreography!

Pitch Perfect 3 is the 3rd instalment of the film franchise we love and follows the story of The Bellas who after the highs of winning the world championships, find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and more, this film is definitely a crowd pleaser!

Pitch Perfect 3 will sing it's way onto Netflix on October 7th!

