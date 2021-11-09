'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Star Advocates For Johnny Depp's Return

While it wouldn’t be untrue to suggest the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has run its course, there is a solid argument to be made about it being wrong to continue the franchise without Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow.

Johnny’s career has been somewhat on-ice due to a series of allegations being hurtled between the Crybaby star and his former partner, Amber Heard, but one of his Pirates co-stars has been advocating for his return to the series.

Kevin McNally, best known for portraying Mr Gibbs in all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, has made his stance on his disgraced co-star, testifying that Depp has been wrongly portrayed by the media over the last few years.

“I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny… I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being,” the star said during an interview with the Daily Express.

“I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow.”

Details about the sixth Pirates film have been kept tightly under-wraps, though Joachim Rønning, who directed Dead Men Tell No Tales, has been confirmed to return, with the series’ original producer Jerry Bruckheimer also set to retain his mantle.

