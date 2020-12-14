Pippa Middleton & Her Partner Are Expecting Their Second Child!

This just in, the Duchess of Cambridge aka Kate Middleton's little sister is pregnant with her second child and she says she couldn't be more 'thrilled!'

Page Six first reported the baby news with a close source confirming, Pippa Middleton and her partner, James Matthews, are 'thrilled' as it's fantastic news amid what can only be described as a very difficult year for everyone.

The couple welcomed their first child, Arthur, back in October 2018 in the same hospital her royal sister and Prince William also welcomed all three of their children.

We can't wait to hear more from the happy couple! Congratulations!

