Pink Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis And Million Dollar Donation
Pink has revealed she was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
The singer took to Instagram to explain that she and son Jameson got tested after displaying some of the symptoms of the virus. Pink received a positive result, but has since recovered and tested negative.
In a passionate Instagram post, she revealed that she will be donating $500,000 to the Temple Hospital University Emergency Fund and $500,000 to the City Of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Fund to help provide support.