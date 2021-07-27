Pink Offers to Pay ‘Sexist’ Fines For Norwegian Beach Handball Team

Popstar Pink has offered to pay the ‘sexist fines’ issued to Norway’s beach handball team, after failing to adhere to uniform guidelines.

The handball teamed wore bike shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms at the European Championship match.

The European Handball Federation (EHF), cited that the shorts worn in the match were "not according to Athlete Uniform Regulations”, and issued the team a fine of 1,500 euro ($2,407).

Pink expressed her admiration for the athletes on Twitter and offered to pay the fee on behalf of the team.

"I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their “uniform”. The European handball federation should be fined for sexism. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

She was commended by thousands of people on Twitter.

Pink isn’t the only person to throw support behind the team, the Norwegian Handball Federation also offered to cover the fines for the team.

While the Norwegian Beach Handball team haven’t yet taken Pink up on her offer, they took to social media to thank everyone for their support and said they would continue to fight for equality in sport.

