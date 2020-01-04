Pink Just Donated $500,000 To Australian Fire Services

The actual legend that is Pink has taken to Instagram today to share her devastation over the bushfire crisis crippling Australia while pledging to donate $500,000 to local fire services!

The superstar wrote:

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️”

The bushfires, which began in November, started to gain more international media attention in recent weeks, with international celebrities like Selena Gomez, Bette Midler and Bobby Berk now drawing attention to the crisis.

Selena posted this message to her Insta Story today:

While Queer Eye's Bobby shared this repost from the New York Times yesterday:

Aussie comedian Celeste Barber has used her platform to raised over $8 million dollars since Friday!

If you're still looking for ways to help those in need, click HERE.

Listen to the latest bushfire updates below:

