Piccolina Gelateria Is Slinging Their New Desserts For Free On Friday Night

When it comes to gelato, Piccolina Gelateria has the game down pat. You only need to walk by one of their locations to know how popular this place is, with lines stretching down the road.

We’ve got a feeling their Collingwood store is going to be VERY busy on Friday night – they are giving out desserts for FREE!

To celebrate their collaboration with The Australian Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, they’ve designed three dedicated dessert cups. This includes the Sugar Plum Fairy which is crema gelato with plum and raspberry coulis; The Clara and The Nutcracker with apple gelato, apple compote Chantilly cream and gingerbread soldiers; and The Land of Sweets with white chocolate gelato and strawberry boba, topped with meringue and freeze dried strawberry coulis which have been covered in white chocolate. Get it in me!!

The three desserts are available for free from 6.30pm until sold out. If you can’t make it on the day, they’ll be available from September 17th-28th.

Where: 296 Smith Street, Collingwood

When: From 6.30pm, Friday 13th September

