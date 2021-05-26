Photos From Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez’s Wedding Are Finally Here!

In case you missed it, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot this month is an extremely low-key home wedding, with just 20 guests in attendance.

Now, we've finally been treated to photos from the beautiful ceremony!

Ariana wore a custom lily white, silk charmeuse column Vera Wang Haute gown with a plunging back. Her shoulder-length gown was accented with a cute lil bow, inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s bridal look in Funny Face.

While the celebrations were intimate, the pair didn’t skip on the stunning visuals, saying “I do” in a candlelit room under a ceiling of suspended flowers!

SO PRETTY!

Like the lyrics in ‘thank u, next’ Ari did in fact walk down the aisle ‘holding hands with her mama’, Joan Grande, but to make things sweeter, her dad, Ed Butera, walked alongside her as well!

The couple first started dating over a year ago and then subsequently spent most of the pandemic together in iso, so of course, things escalated quickly with the engagement in December.

For more information on their love story, please listen to the entire Positions album!

Congratulations Ariana and Dalton!

