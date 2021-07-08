Pharmaceutical Business Boom Set for Adelaide!

Plans to build an $85 million dollar pharmaceutical hub in South Adelaide will be announced today.

Pharmaceutical company Noumed Life Sciences will unveil its first hi-tech manufacturing facility set to open in 2025.

The UK-based company specialises in generics pharmaceutical manufacturing. They create key products which are therapeutic in multiple areas for a worldwide market.

The state-of-the-art project will start later this year next to the Parafield airport creating hundreds of jobs for people in the northern suburbs.

