Phantom Of The Opera Star Says Government Rejected Requests for A "Theatre Bubble"

Josh Piterman spoke of the emotional turmoil he and other actors have struggled through this past year, while exemptions are regularly made for our sporting codes.

The Phantom of the Opera star was forced to return to Australia after his dream job was cut short, and his West End show was cancelled due to the pandemic, and he was unable to claim support.

Since then he and his colleagues have suffered through cancellation after cancellation, with no end in sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O S H P I T E R M A N (@joshpiterman)

He spoke to Lise & Sarah on Halfternoons about the sting of learning that while our sporting codes are taken care of, their suggesting of a "theatre bubble" was not going to happen.

Halfternoons is your daily, half-hour pick-me-up, available on the Listnr app