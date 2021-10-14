Pfizer Vaccine For 5 - 11 Year Olds Is One Step Closer

The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is set to be available to an even younger cohort, with kids as young as five and as old as eleven expected to be given the green light.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says he's confident all the boxes will be ticked for 5-11 year olds getting their dose.

Hunt confirmed the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) has told the bio-pharmaceutical company to start the application process, allowing for increased eligibility for the vaccine criteria.

"The Australian technical advisory group on immunisation will also do there consideration, and if they provide a green light then we provide the vaccine."

"We're very confident that all of these processes will be proceed."

With the arrival of Pfizer for 5 - 11 year olds waiting to be passed, Hunt said it will be welcomed earlier than expected.

"It offers additional support and protection for parents and families, it is coming at an earlier time than previously expected so I'm very pleased about that."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.