Pfizer Strikes Major Deal To Purchase Brisbane-Based COVID App

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer offered $100m to purchase a Queensland company's smartphone app, which recognises and diagnoses COVID-19.

Brisbane inventors of ResApp say the smartphone app can detect virus symptoms by listening to someone cough.

Following the announcement by the world-leading vaccine manufacturers, investors boosted shares of the app by 25%.

All roads lead to ResApp entering financial windfall, subject to exclusive agreements to takeover rights.

ResApp managing director Tony Keating said the idea of being bought by Pfizer would prove a "game-changer", helping transform livelihoods through the tech.

"The proposed acquisition recognises the years of dedicated work by the ResApp team to build (it) into a leader in audio based analysis of respiratory health," Keating said.

"We believe that the material premium and certainty of an all-cash consideration is an attractive outcome for shareholders."

Bordering on a new era for digital health, doctors are currently using the app to help recognise respiratory conditions including asthma and pneumonia through online appointments.

While the test is more accurate if the subject has the virus, studies show that COVID can be detected through coughing five times into a microphone.

Dr Keating it offers a 92% success rate in diagnosis, with further clinical trials underway.

"If you are truly asymptomatic, we are a similar accuracy to a rapid antigen test, so we do drop down to 50-60 per cent accurate in that case," Dr Keating said.

