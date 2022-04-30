Pfizer's COVID Pill Ready To Hit Pharmacies Near You

COVID vaccines for kids under five could soon become available, as Moderna awaits approval from US drug regulators allow a lower dose jab.

While the Moderna for toddlers is set to be rolled out over the next few months, there is a COVID pill for home treatment approaching readiness.

Those at high risk of health issues once contracted COVID can soon receive the treatment from the comfort of their home.

Pfizer Australia and New Zealand’s senior medical director, Dr Krishan Thiru, told the Today Show that the treatment cannot be substituted as a COVID vaccine.

"It is not a vaccine to prevent COVID. It is a treatment for people who have recently been diagnosed," Dr Thiru said on Friday.

"[It helps] people who are at high risk of complications, and reduces the chance of those complications."

Pfizer's COVID pill will be available on the PBS from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6,829

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 234 / 8

Northern Territory

New cases: 395

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 45 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,072

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 65 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 5,885

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 468 / 9

New South Wales

New cases: 11,709

Covid-related deaths: 20

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,623 / 69

Victoria

New cases: 9,064

Covid-related deaths: 19

Hospital and ICU admissions: 448 / 30

South Australia

New cases: 3,907

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 250

Tasmania