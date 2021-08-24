South Australia is expanding the Covid vaccine rollout by making children as young as 12 years old eligible for the vaccine in some parts of the state.

This week SA Health opened up bookings for South Australians aged 12-15 years that are living on Kangaroo Island.

Kangaroo Island teenagers will start getting the Pfizer had next month, and appointments for these booking dates are now open.

Pfizer available for Kangaroo Island residents as young as 12

The decision was made to drop the eligibility age to 12-years-old after immunisation advice from an expert panel from the Australian Technical Advisory Group.

Officials are now looking at rolling out this model to all children across the state.

It comes as essential workers arriving at the SA border from Victoria and NSW are facing tougher rules, with all workers requiring at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

To find out more about your Covid vaccine eligibility or to book an appointment, visit sahealth.gov.au.

