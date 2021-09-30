Pfizer And Moderna Covid Vaccines Now Available To Aussies Over 60

Australians aged 60 and over will be able to roll up their sleeve for a Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccine from Friday regardless of where they live.

The expanded national rollout hopes to remove any lingering doubts among the 300,000 people within the age group who remain unvaccinated.

The National Briefing

Although already made available to over 60's in Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and more recently New South Wales, the announcement from Health Minister Greg Hunt on Thursday means the same rules apply nationwide.

Minister Hunt believes many Australians in the age bracket may have simply been waiting for the mRNA vaccines to be made available.

“Our view has always been we have an outstanding world-class vaccine in AstraZeneca, which is available in over 170 countries and has been the backbone of the UK program.”

“Having said that this is the opportunity for every person to come forward no matter what previous hesitations they may have had," he said

“Have confidence in these vaccines. These vaccines: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna can save your life.”

Prior to the announcement, Australians aged 60 and older could only receive the AstraZeneca's jab, with Pfizer and Moderna allocated to younger people, due to the risk of contracting a rare blood-clotting disease.

