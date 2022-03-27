Petrol Prices To Fall From Midnight Tuesday

Prices at the pump will fall from Tuesday night as the government slashes fuel excise tax.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed the 44 cent fuel excise will be cut temporarily from midnight on budget night.

Petrol stations will be urged to pass the savings onto motorists immediately, providing relief for consumers who have faced serious prices over recent weeks.

The government’s decision follows the New Zealand government's recent implementation of a 25 cent per litre tax cut for three months, announced earlier this month. It’s predicted prices in Australia will only be cut by 10-15 cents per litre, but the move will last for six months.

The increased cost of living and inflation will be a big topic on Tuesday's budget with Australian inflation hitting 3.5 per cent this year and experts say this is only the beginning.

