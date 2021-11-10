Petition To Keep James Corden Out Of 'Wicked' Movie Goes Viral

A determined fan has started a viral petition to assure James Corden doesn’t land a role in an upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, Wicked.

Mikel Miller started the Change.org petition on Friday, advocating against Corden’s casting in the hotly-anticipated film.

The kicker: There has been no mention of Corden actually being involved in the adaptation.

It seems musical aficionados were so put off by his performance in Cats, they’ve actively made an effort to prevent him from landing a role in the re-telling of The Wizard of Oz.

With 52,000+ people signing on in just four days, the petition has quickly become one of the fastest-growing to have ever hit Change.org’s platform.

As for who’s actually in the movie, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been cast as the film’s leads, Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively.

Originally slated to hit cinemas by the end of the year, the production has (understandably) been heavily impacted by that pesky little pandemic, with filming now set to begin mid-2022.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: