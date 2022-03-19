Peter Malinauskas Becomes South Australian Premier As Labor Takes Power

Labor Leader Peter Malinauskas has claimed a decisive win over the opposition to become South Australia's 47th Premier.

A historic victory, he becomes the first leader to overhaul a sitting government since the start of the pandemic.

Labor won at least 25 seats late on Saturday, one more than what was required to step into power.

The incoming Premier thanked the people of South Australia during his acceptance speech.

"I think sometimes on election nights when governments change hands, that the successful party can confuse the elation of electoral success with an inflated sense of achievement," he said.

"True satisfaction for us comes in realising our ambition of delivering a fairer, better society and more opportunity for those who need it most."

"When we look back on this moment, in 20 years time, let them say that this generation was the new reconstruction generation."

Labor lost power in 2018 after a 16-year tenure in charge.

Outgoing Premier Steven Marshall - who is at risk of losing his parliamentary seat - was gracious in defeat, recognising the new leader and the work achieved over the last term.

"I feel grateful that we live in a democracy where everybody gets their vote and today the people of South Australia have spoken, they've elected a new government," he said.

"But it doesn't take away from the work we have done in South Australia over the last four years."

Malinauskas thanked and paid tribute to the work of Marshall's government. He then highlighted issues such as SA's pandemic recovery, investing in education, training, clean energy, and health.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.