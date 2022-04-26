Peter Helliar Hilariously Reacts To Rumours He Died Over The Weekend

Comedian and The Project host, Peter Helliar has reacted to rumours he died over the weekend in the most hilarious way.

On Friday night, the comedian was trending on Twitter after claims he had died in a car accident. Except, he's alive and kicking!

Tributes were flooding in for the star, and no one was more shocked than Peter Helliar himself.

But in true form, he turned it into a joke, and posted he was very much alive on Twitter.

Captioning a photo of himself holding a beer, Helliar wrote, "The Afterlife goes ok. Not dead. Carry on."

He posted another photo the next day of clouds with the hilarious caption, "Finally at peace…And on the way to the Gold Coast!!"

We're so glad to see that Peter Helliar is living his best life and is well and truly ALIVE!

