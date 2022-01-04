Peter Dinklage On Game Of Thrones: "It's Time To Move On"

It’s been almost three years since Game of Thrones came to a close and, of all the characters, we have to say we miss Tyrion Lannister the most.

One person who doesn’t miss him as much as we do is Peter Dinklage, the actor who brought Tyrion to life.

While Dinklage has appeared in over 50 movies (including X-Men, Infinity War and The Chronicles of Narnia) and a multitude of shows, there’s something about his performance in Game of Thrones that outshines most of his other projects.

Well, to us, anyway.

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 52-year-old Jersey-born actor reflected on his time as Tyrion and, while the sentiment is palpable, it sounds like he isn’t too determined to return to Westeros.

“It’s time to move on. As hard as it is. That’s the tricky thing about [it]… I mean, that’s what we do for a living. We go off for a couple of months and we have great friendships, then you don’t see each other again,” the actor explained.

“[It’s] the life rather than the show itself. That’s the hardest thing to walk away from.”

As for Dinklage’s future projects, the actor will be appearing on the silver screen in the upcoming musical romance film, Cyrano, in which he plays the titular character.

While it’s highly unlikely Dinklage will be returning for any adaptations of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy epic, the story will continue in the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon, when it debuts on Binge at some point in 2022.

