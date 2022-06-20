Peter Bol Breaks Oceania 800 Metre Record For The Third Time

Australia’s Olympic hero Peter Bol has lowered the national and Oceanian 800m record for the third time at the Paris Diamond League meet over the weekend.

Bol finished with a time of 1:44.00 beating the records previously set by himself at the preliminary heat at the Tokyo Olympics and again in the semi-finals.

Despite the achievement, Bol had to settle for finishing second after France’s Benjamin Robert held onto victory as the Western-Australian native finished strongly after spending most the race toward the back of the pack.

He was placed eighth at the bell and remained seventh with 200 metres to go before charging home and finishing second.

Robert had been disqualified after hindering an opponent late, but a successful appeal saw him keep his first-place win, and Bol at second.

"I wanted to run 1:43 and give (coach) Justin (Rinaldi) an early birthday present for tomorrow. Came a bit short but stoked with the PB and national record," Bol said.

"It was no surprise at all ... when training is going well there's no reason why we can't run those fast times and be competitive on the world stage.

"We've just been building strength and endurance. The difference is, though, since Joseph ran his qualifier last week the energy has been high, and that's a major benefit in itself."

Bol now has his eyes set on the World Athletics championships and the Commonwealth Games where he believes he can crack 1:44.00.

"Keep my head up, keep ticking off sessions and competing strong against any field. I believe medals are within reach."

