Pete Davidson Reveals He Wants To Be A Dad... But How Does Kim Feel About It?!

In a sneak peek from the latest episode of Hart to Heart (with Kevin Hart), Pete Davidson revealed it’s his ‘dream’ to be a father!

“My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve… I wanna have a kid,” he divulged.

“I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so, when that happens, it’s just easier.”

The revelation followed Pete’s reflection on his childhood, which the 28-year-old comedian described as ‘not great’ – his family was left struggling after his father, a firefighter, tragically passed away during 9/11.

While Pete may be keen to hear the pitter-patter of a potential Princess/Prince of Staten Island, a close source has told Entertainment Tonight that Kim Kardashian’s ‘not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment’.

“Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer,” the source told the publication.

“This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she’s in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”

While the source alluded to Baby #5 being off-the-cards, we’ll just have to wait and see how/if Kim responds to Pete’s revelation!

