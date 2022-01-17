Pete Davidson Reportedly Hires Extra Security After Kanye Threats

It looks like things are heating up, and not in the good way. Pete Davidson has reportedly hired extra security after Kanye West's threats to "beat him up" over his romance with Kim Kardashian.

A source spoke to Radar saying "Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security."

Ye recently wrapped about Pete in his new song, My Life Was Never Eazy (a collab with The Game), with the lyrics, "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass".

Kim and Pete have been dating since they were first spotted together back in November 2021 - not long after Kim's SNL debut - and since then, it looks like it's been going pretty strong. The pair even went away together to the Bahamas recently!

Meanwhile, Kanye has been publicly trying to get Kim back to no avail.

Let's hope Pete and Kanye can keep the peace.

10 Simple and Effective Beauty Tips From The Kardashians

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!