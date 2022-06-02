Pete Davidson Is In A Slasher Movie (And No, The Villain Isn't Kanye!)

Man, some of these slasher movies are getting weird!

Earlier this week, we had the (dis)pleasure of finding out Winnie The Pooh is getting the horror treatment, and the twists don’t stop there!

We’ve just spotted Kim Kardashian’s beau / comedian Pete Davidson in a trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, an A24 horror movie about a small-time rave gone wrong.

Watch the trailer:

Before you ask: No, Kanye West is not the killer (as far as we’re aware).

The comedy-horror film looks like it’s taking the formula for a classic ‘whodunnit’ movie and giving it a millennial twist, with the trailer referencing cancel culture, safe spaces and ‘vibes’.

To be honest, we probably won’t be upset when the characters get ‘got’.

Overall, the film looks like a blend of the sensationally under-rated Ready or Not (starring Australia’s-own Samara Weaving), the potentially over-hyped 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and our favourite horror movie, Scream.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is set to release on August 5th, 2022.

