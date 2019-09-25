Perth’s Getting A Japanese Souffle Pancake Pop-Up Shop

2020 is set to be the year of food, with Kumokumo hitting Perth in April at the Night NoodleMarket! Serving up their specialty; a Japanese soft cream, which is another name for soft serve.

The recipe that makes you all drool consists of:

25% cream

10% milk fat (that's a lot milk!)

Prepare for the ultimate ice cream experience, with delicious flavours of Tiramisu, Creme Brulee, Uji Matcha, Black Sugar Boba and Original (honey and butter). OMG yum...which is your fav?

AND...if soft serve isn't your thing, Kumokumo also serve up some of the fluffiest pancakes we've ever seen. SO... arrive hungry and prepare for a feast like no other this April!

Find out all the info here!

